'This is why I love Nick Saban!': Gov. Landry responds to Nick Saban's Lane Kiffin commentary

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry responded on social media after Nick Saban called Lane Kiffin's decision whether to leave Ole Miss a "college football conundrum" on College Gameday.

Saban criticized the college football landscape with Kiffin considering leaving prior to Ole Miss making a potential playoff run. The College Gameday panel discussed the College Football Playoff committee weighing a Kiffin departure into Ole Miss' playoff rankings.

"This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum. This is a college football conundrum that we need some leadership to step up and change the rules on how this gets done."



Nick Saban weighs in on Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss ?? pic.twitter.com/oNAaBqNqHW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2025

"Players shouldn't be penalized if the coach leaves because the committee has the opportunity if a player or coach doesn't participate to sink you in the rankings."

Saban then compared the college football landscape to the NFL, saying that players and coaches cannot talk to other teams until the season is finished as opposed to college football's structure. He mentioned the academic calendar conflicting with the football calendar and how Early Signing Day taking place in early December negatively affects the sport.

Landry responded to the clip, saying "This is why I love Nick Saban!". Landry is reportedly involved in LSU's bid to hire Lane Kiffin as the university's next head football coach.