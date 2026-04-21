Third suspect arrested in deadly Donaldsonville shooting

DONALDSONVILLE - The third suspect in a deadly shooting on Third Street was arrested late Wednesday.

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, 31-year-old Jarmaine "Big G" Gibson was charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Sylvester Leblanc.

Leblance was shot on Third Street on October 23 around 9 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies say Gibson was located in Napoleonville by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Thursday. Gibson was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of weapons.

Two other suspects, 27-year-old Shawn Burd and 36-year-old Theophilus Joseph, were arrested in connection to the shooting Monday. Burd was charged with principal to second-degree murder. Joseph was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of dangerous weapons, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I CDS, and drug paraphernalia.