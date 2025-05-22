76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Third person arrested for helping escapee; suspect gave cash to escapee after jailbreak

2 hours 18 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 9:19 PM May 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police arrested a third person accused of helping an escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmate.

Connie Weeden, 59, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact after investigators determined she provided cash to Jermaine Donald through a cell phone app. Weeden was in contact with Donald before and after the escape.

Donald still remains at large. He is one of five remaining inmates at large, with five already being caught.

Trending News

Two others previously helped inmates on the run as well, State Police said Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days