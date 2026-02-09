Third annual Hearts for Heroes tribute transforms Davis Rhorer Plaza at City Hall

67°
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards, along with the Mayor's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs and Baton Rouge City Constable Terrica Williams, hosted the third annual Hearts for Heroes tribute on Monday at City Hall.

The tribute honors veterans of East Baton Rouge Parish by transforming the Davis Rhorer Plaza at City Hall into a massive display featuring red hearts in acknowledgement of Valentine's Day, each bearing the name and branch of service of a local veteran. 

"Hearts for Heroes allows our community to visibly and meaningfully honor the men and women who have served our country," Mayor-President Edwards said. "These hearts represent more than names. They represent sacrifice, and our commitment to ensuring veterans are never forgotten in East Baton Rouge Parish."

