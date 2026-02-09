Latest Weather Blog
Third annual Hearts for Heroes tribute transforms Davis Rhorer Plaza at City Hall
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards, along with the Mayor's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs and Baton Rouge City Constable Terrica Williams, hosted the third annual Hearts for Heroes tribute on Monday at City Hall.
The tribute honors veterans of East Baton Rouge Parish by transforming the Davis Rhorer Plaza at City Hall into a massive display featuring red hearts in acknowledgement of Valentine's Day, each bearing the name and branch of service of a local veteran.
Trending News
"Hearts for Heroes allows our community to visibly and meaningfully honor the men and women who have served our country," Mayor-President Edwards said. "These hearts represent more than names. They represent sacrifice, and our commitment to ensuring veterans are never forgotten in East Baton Rouge Parish."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stretch of La. 1062 in Tangipahoa Parish to be closed through October...
-
Survey reveals gaps in knowledge about heart health tests and medication
-
Louisiana fixes errors in food stamp program in an attempt to avoid...
-
2une In Previews: Christian Youth Theater's newest production, 'Shrek: The Musical,' comes...
-
Giant snails and tiny insects threaten Louisiana's rice and crawfish farms