'Thin blue line, it's a tight-knit group;' Deputies shave their heads to support coworker's wife during cancer fight

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the LSPO Motor Unit are supporting their colleague's wife with an incredible gesture as she fights a battle with cancer.

The sheriff's office motorcycle unit shaved their heads to support Elizabeth Smith, the wife of Deputy Kevin Smith, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer about a month ago.

Elizabeth is a paralegal and mother of two—though she's unsure of what the future holds, she's staying optimistic and staying strong for her family. Instead of waiting to potentially lose her hair while undergoing chemotherapy, she's going to take it herself.

"I am not losing my hair, I am going to take it," she said.

So without thinking twice about it, Deputy Smith and his coworkers joined Elizabeth in shaving their heads.

"It snowballed, everybody was in," said Elizabeth's best friend of 20 years, Lt. Donnie Robinson. "We had fun with it because the whole idea was to make this serious issue not-so-serious for her."

Deputy Smith says he's overwhelmingly grateful for his colleagues' courage and support of his wife's fight against cancer. He believes it's a bond that can't be broken. The other deputies say it's just what family does for one another.

"We are already tight with our LSP brothers and sisters," Lt. Robinson said. "The thin blue line, it's a pretty tight-knit group."

Elizabeth plans to pursue a law degree at Southern University while she continues treatment. She hopes to one day practice family law.