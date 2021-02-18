Thief targeted Christ the King Church in heist, police say

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are investigating a burglary at Christ the King Church, the Catholic church on the LSU campus at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive.

The burglar stole items from the church and was seen on surveillance video walking through what appears to be a gathering area of the Catholic church facility.

There were little identifiable features of the person seen in the surveillance video, though. Police said the person wears a large, silver watch. Police hope someone can help identify the thief. Phone tips to LSU Police at 225-578-3231.