Thief broke into Parade of Homes house, stole smart TVs and tools

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people visited a 5,000-square-foot, million-dollar home in the Oakbrook area of Baton Rouge over the weekend during the parade of homes, but at least one of them was a crook.

"It's very disheartening to know somebody came in and cased the place and did things to where they could get back in at a later time," home builder Chip Blair said.

Blair said at least one prospective home buyer who paid to tour the home was not looking to buy, but to steal.

"They took three of my smart TVs and they took some tools and a radio. Damaged some doors they broke to get in," Blair said.

The home builder, who also plans to live in the house, says it was a hand-carved piece of wood that hurts the most, a piece of art made for him by his brother.

"It's a special piece of wood. It had been struck by lightning and a unique piece of wood that he carved and gave to me. It meant a lot to me."

Even though they ripped him off, Blair says he'll be ready and waiting for them if they try to break in again.

The home will be repaired and ready for this weekend's Parade of Homes as if nothing ever happened.