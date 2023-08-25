83°
Latest Weather Blog
Thibodaux man convicted on multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter after killing three girls in 2021
THIBODAUX - A 39-year-old man was convicted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of negligent homicide after he killed three teenage girls in a November 2021 crash.
Joey Clement of Thibodaux was traveling between 88 and 93 mph in a 55-mph zone, and had a blood alcohol content of .22g%, which is more than double the legal limit of .08g%. He crashed into a car that was being driven by Lily Dufrene, who was going under the speed limit and had no substances in her system.
The crash killed Dufrene and her two friends, Hali Coss and Michalia Bowling.
Trending News
The jury deliberated for approximately six hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Queen Baton Rouge celebrates opening night
-
EBR Schools' proposal for staggered schedules substituted; new proposal asks Narcisse to...
-
Mom says her toddler son was left in soiled clothes at Baton...
-
Tangipahoa Parish wildfire sends plume of smoke skyward
-
Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night |...