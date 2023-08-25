83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thibodaux man convicted on multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter after killing three girls in 2021

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A 39-year-old man was convicted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of negligent homicide after he killed three teenage girls in a November 2021 crash.

Joey Clement of Thibodaux was traveling between 88 and 93 mph in a 55-mph zone, and had a blood alcohol content of .22g%, which is more than double the legal limit of .08g%. He crashed into a car that was being driven by Lily Dufrene, who was going under the speed limit and had no substances in her system.

The crash killed Dufrene and her two friends, Hali Coss and Michalia Bowling.

The jury deliberated for approximately six hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

