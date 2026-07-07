'These people went through a lot:' Capital area groups gather 2016 flood firsthand accounts

BATON ROUGE - Archivists and documentarians in the capital region are currently working to record accounts of the Flood of 2016 before the memories are forgotten.

Groups like the East Baton Rouge Public Library and Louisiana Public Broadcasting are among several organizations working to get firsthand accounts of the once-in-a-generation storm.

"We found out later that the people who had stayed had been stranded for days without power," Jordan Courtney, a man who lived through the flood, told WBRZ on Tuesday.

The library system said it had dozens of people lined up to speak about the floods. LPB said it is also taking accounts for a special documentary planned for August.

"These people went through a lot, lost a lot. I can just only imagine to come back to your home and see the walls covered in water," Johnny Atkinson, an anchor, reporter and producer with LPB, said.

Melissa Eastin, EBR Library's Head of Special Collections, said recording oral histories allows future generations a glimpse of the past.

"Any aspect of history that you collect that's different from, let's say, the written word, gives it a richness it otherwise wouldn't have," Eastin said.

The library's interviews will be stored in its digital library, expected to be completed in the coming months. Those interested in learning more on the library's program can email programs@ebrpl.com for information.