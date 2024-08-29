'Their service matters to us:' Southeastern opens new dorm supporting veterans, students

HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University recently opened its first dorm specifically dedicated to veterans and military-connected students.

Southeastern Director of Military and Veteran Success Emily Anthony said this dorm is one of four in the nation.

“Right now, it’s a combination of veterans, dependents of veterans, and people who have veterans in their families,” Anthony said.

This year, 15 students live in the dorm, Anthony said.

Braylen Williams is a sophomore and one of the first people to live in this space.

“It’s kind of like we already have a sense of a bond already. We don’t really have to have an awkward phase at all,” Williams said.

Currently, the school is working to turn the dorm into a home for the students.

"We are working on trying to get some new furniture, do things like hang curtains, get rugs, and decorate to make it more cozy. We're working on that, we've had a lot of different people reach out who want to help us with that," Williams said.

Enter Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter One and Books for Boots are two organizations that are working together to bring that "Mom Magic" to the dorm, starting with a reading nook.

“My dad was a disabled vet. I wish I had this when I was going to college as a dependent. It’s really nice to pay it forward and give them something.” Books for Boots Director Melissa Singletary said.

Both groups are calling on other organizations to join in, sponsor different areas in this space and let these students know they are recognized and appreciated.

“We want this to be the beginning of a relationship of this housing unit.” Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter One President Denise Singleton said. “Do things to help these students and dependents know that their service matters to us.”

As for Williams, he hopes other schools take note.

“It's pretty cool, to be honest. I hope more colleges end up having more dorms like this,” Williams said.

Those interested in helping with the reading nook or sponsoring space within the dorm can contact Southeastern Director of Military and Veteran Success Emily Anthony at (318) 210-1738. The SLU Amazon Wishlist can be found here.