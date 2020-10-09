81°
Theft suspect strikes two employees with vehicle while trying to flee
BATON ROUGE - Detectives need help in identifying a suspect who police believe committed a theft.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 the suspect pictured above committed a theft at a local business on Coursey Blvd.
While attempting to flee, police said that the suspect intentionally struck two employees with her vehicle.
Both employees received non-life threatening injuries.
If you can identify this suspect call 344-STOP (344-7867).
