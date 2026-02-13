The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the Green parade

BATON ROUGE — The arrival of The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore is usually a sign to get out of town. This time around, he's headed to Baton Rouge for the Wearin' of the Green!

The famous meteorologist will serve as the grand marshal of Baton Rouge's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

