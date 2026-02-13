76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the Green parade

1 hour 13 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 3:42 PM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The arrival of The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore is usually a sign to get out of town. This time around, he's headed to Baton Rouge for the Wearin' of the Green! 

The famous meteorologist will serve as the grand marshal of Baton Rouge's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. 

Trending News

Click here for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days