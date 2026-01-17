The Walls Project's annual MLK Fest transforms community spaces in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Walls Project hosted its annual MLK Fest in Baton Rouge on Saturday, transforming remembrance into momentum by remodeling community spaces.

The Walls Project is a national organization that revitalizes underused spaces in communities through volunteering, cleanups, and public art.

Beginning in 2015, the project has brought residents of Baton Rouge together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through meaningful hands-on service projects meant to strengthen communities within the area.

MLK Fest will conclude on Monday with a Resource Fair and block Party from 12 to 3 p.m. at Park Medical Elementary School.