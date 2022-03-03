60°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Math, Science, and Arts Academy West
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 5th grade at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy West.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found in Zachary neighborhood that was once focus of search for...
-
'I'm not scared, I'm just hopeful': Former LSU student-athlete living in Ukraine...
-
Beauvoir Park opens back up to the public after 11 month hiatus
-
District 5 councilman taking first steps toward blight reduction
-
Litter trapping device keeps half-a-ton of trash out of waterways