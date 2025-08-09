THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU running back JT Lindsey suspended from team after police arrest

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back JT Lindsey was suspended from the school's football team after surrendering to police on Friday, his attorney told WBRZ.

The freshman and former four-star recruit was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is accused of letting two suspects wanted in a shooting death in May stay in his dorm.

"Yes. He is suspended from participation in LSU football activities per university policy until the charges against him are resolved," Lindsey's attorney, Kris Perret, said.

Perret said Lindsey "is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him," and that he was "unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes, or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment."

LSU Athletics and school officials confirmed they are aware of the arrest and didn't have any comment "out of respect for the legal process."