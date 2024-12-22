55°
Latest Weather Blog
The Baton Rouge community participated in a Christmas toy drive at Banks Elementary
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge community hosted a public Christmas Toy giveaway Saturday afternoon at Banks Elementary.
Organizers collected many donations, everything from food to toys to bikes for their second consecutive year of the event.
Residents say they wanted to spread joy and uplift their peers.
"It means a lot to give back to the community. We grew here. We got family that's here. We got kids growing up here. We got loved ones that died here. So we're here representing them as well," a giveaway participant Erika Clark said.
Trending News
Organizers want to thank everyone who donated and they have plans to do it all again next year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
Sports Video
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU Football is not taking the Kinder's Texas Bowl and their match...