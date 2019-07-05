Texas Walmart posts hilarious photo of employee 'guarding' Blue Bell ice cream

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - A Walmart in Texas is taking extra precautions to keep their shelved ice cream safe from lickers. A viral video showing a teen grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it and placing it back on the shelf has sparked outrage across the country.



The store in Corpus Christi has hilariously placed an employee with a water gun outside the freezer to prevent any copycats.



"We're guarding our Blue Bell ice cream for your weekend party," the post read.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The Lufkin Police Department confirmed Friday that investigators were able to identify the person in the video as a teenage girl from San Antonio. Officials are not publically identifying her at this time due to her age, but the case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.