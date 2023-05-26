75°
Texas A&M eliminates LSU from SEC tournament with 5-4 win

Friday, May 26 2023
By: WBRZ Sports

HOOVER, Al. – LSU loses their third game in the SEC Tournament with a 5-4 loss from Texas A&M on Friday afternoon.

A&M's Hunter Haas hit a three run homer in the 7th inning to put the Aggies ahead 5-4. Haas had struckout three times prior to that at bat.

The Tigers are now 43-15 overall and 20-12 in the SEC. Texas A&M rises to 35-24 overall and 17-17 in the conference.

The host sites for the NCAA Regionals will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT, while the 64-team field will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

