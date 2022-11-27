Texas A&M downs No. 5 LSU 38-23 in season finale

COLLEGE STATION - No. 5 LSU didn't show up for it's season finale against Texas A&M 17-10 and the Aggies took advantage of LSU's lack of preparation to roll to a season-ending 38-23 win over the Tigers.

LSU missed their chance at a ten win regular season with the lopsided loss to the Aggies when quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled the ball midway through the third quarter allowing A&M to scoop and score and take a 24-17 lead that eventually ballooned to the final score.

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane paced the Aggies to the win with 220 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.