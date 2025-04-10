Teens who need prom dresses, accessories invited to YWCA's 'Cinderella Project' event

BATON ROUGE - Young women in need can attend their high school prom in high-fashion for free thanks to a local organization.

It's part of the Young Women's Christian Association's Cinderella Project.

Since 1968, YWCA has worked to ensure that women and children from low-wealth and economically challenged communities have better access to opportunities for success.

A donation drive will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Women's Empowerment Center. The organization is asking the public for prom dress donations.

Those in need are invited to visit the YWCA on Saturday, April 26 for the pickup event where they will receive their very own prom dress, jewelry, nails, shoes, makeup and more!

The center is located at 1690 North Boulevard.

To register for the event, click here.