Teens tied to woman's murder in Baton Rouge break out of separate juvenile facilities

BATON ROUGE - It's a shocking twist to a story we've been investigating for weeks. Two teen brothers tied to the murder of Angela Haymon in December 2019 both managed to break out of separate juvenile jails this year.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learning Thursday, Xavier Cade's brother, Jerome Cade, escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth back on March 2, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown and there's an active arrest warrant for him, according to sources.

Xavier Cade escaped last month from the Baton Rouge juvenile detention center along with four others after locking a guard in a cell and beating three of them. He's being tried as an adult for Haymon's murder.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Xavier Cade and his 16-year-old brother Jerome showed up on New Year's Eve to Angela Haymon's house. She heard and noise and checked on it. That's when she was shot and killed. Her husband exchanged gunfire with Xavier, and Xavier was shot. Xavier was charged with Haymon's murder and his brother Jerome was charged as a principal.

Sources said Jerome was being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth when he got away eight months ago.

"From what I've been told, they don't know where he's at but they are still looking for him," Angela Haymon's daughter, Becky Everton said.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit checked, but because Jerome's case has not been moved to adult court, no information was available. Xavier is being tried as an adult.

Everton is from Baton Rouge but lives in Georgia now. She travels to Baton Rouge for Xavier Cade's court appearances in hopes that her mom will someday get justice.

"The one thing that we are most concerned about is finding the brother," Everton said. "Making sure that they are both held responsible for this."

Everton said there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't think about her mother.

"My mom, she loved Baton Rouge," Everton said as she fought back tears. "She loved living here. This was her worst nightmare for something like this to happen. It really was her worst nightmare."

Everton said it's time the community makes this issue a priority, as she believes these troubled teens are a danger to the public.

"I think this isn't something that we can just say 'oh this is an isolated incident,'" Everton said. "We are seeing juveniles are going to continue to be put away for crimes like this, and it's going to happen more often in Baton Rouge and other areas need to be prepared and have a facility that can hold them adequately."

Xavier Cade has a sanity hearing pending. It was scheduled for this week but was moved to January. His trial is scheduled for July of next year.

"I'm terrified for the community that I grew up because of all of this," Everton said. "This is very scary that these kids are getting out and the crimes they've done. It's scary."