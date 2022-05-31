Latest Weather Blog
Teens escape detention center in St. Martin Parish, latest in rash of juvenile jailbreaks
ST. MARTINVILLE - A teenager from the capital area was among two inmates who escaped a juvenile detention center in St. Martin Parish Monday afternoon.
The pair of 19-year-olds escaped the Acadiana Center for Youth sometime around 1 p.m., Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release late Monday night.
Authorities said Kyle Cavalier was originally arrested by New Roads Police Department, which landed him in the detention center. No information on Cavalier's crime—or anything concerning the other escapee—has been released.
As of around 9:30 p.m., the department said their whereabouts were still unknown. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement at (337) 394-5504
The WBRZ Investigative Unit has reported on numerous failings at the Office of Juvenile Justice over the past year, including a violent escape involving five teens at East Baton Rouge's juvenile detention center.
Other escapes have been reported in recent months at juvenile facilities in Jefferson Parish and Red River Parish.
