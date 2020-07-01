Teens charged with beating homeless man to death in New Jersey alleyway

Photo: WHYY

CAMDEN, NJ - Two teens are facing murder charges for allegedly beating a homeless man to death in a New Jersey alleyway.

ABC News reports police found 63-year-old Bobby Hill Jr. unresponsive with severe trauma in Camden on June 25 after getting a call late that night. Hill was rushed to a hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Less than a week later, city officials announced that a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female had been arrested in the slaying.

“Through the investigation, surveillance footage was discovered showing the teenagers entering the alleyway with Hill shortly before the crime happened. Several minutes later, they were filmed leaving the area without Hill,” Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said in a statement.

Investigators also allegedly found video of Hill's beaten body on one of the teenager's cell phones.

The suspects are not being identified at this time due to their age.