Teens arrested in Baton Rouge murder plot; 16-year-old girl allegedly had family member killed

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers are facing charges in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead late Wednesday night.

The victim, a relative of one of the suspects, was shot multiple times at the Highland Club apartments on Jefferson Highway around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials identified the victim as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone, saying she was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Deputies found the suspected killer, a 16-year-old boy, near the home where the shooting happened. The sheriff's office says he confessed to the killing but claimed that a 16-year-old girl, who's related to the victim, convinced him to carry out the shooting.

The girl was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to having her family member killed.

Both teens were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. The male was booked for second-degree murder and for possessing a weapon as a juvenile, and the girl was booked as a principal to second-degree murder.

Neither suspect was immediately identified due to their age.

Editor's note: The sheriff's office initially identified one of the suspects as a 17-year-old.