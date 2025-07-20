81°
Teenager killed, two others hurt in Ponchatoula drive-by shooting; police searching for two suspects
PONCHATOULA - A 17-year-old was killed and two other people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula on Sunday afternoon.
The Ponchatoula Police Department said 17-year-old Marvin Wells, another 17-year-old and a 59-year-old were all shot along Lakeside Circle and taken to a hospital, where Wells died. The other two victims are in stable condition.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Julius Glass Jr. and 18-year-old Kera Wolbers. They are wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated second-degree battery.
