81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager killed, two others hurt in Ponchatoula drive-by shooting; police searching for two suspects

2 hours 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 8:56 PM July 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A 17-year-old was killed and two other people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula on Sunday afternoon. 

The Ponchatoula Police Department said 17-year-old Marvin Wells, another 17-year-old and a 59-year-old were all shot along Lakeside Circle and taken to a hospital, where Wells died. The other two victims are in stable condition. 

Trending News

Police are searching for 19-year-old Julius Glass Jr. and 18-year-old Kera Wolbers. They are wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated second-degree battery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days