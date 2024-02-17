Teenager arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 36-year-old that happened on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager was arrested Thursday after an investigation found them to be connected with a shooting that happened on Jan. 28 on Evangeline Street near North Foster Drive. The shooting left George Johnson, 36, dead inside of a home.

The teenager was booked into the parish juvenile detention center for second-degree murder. It was unclear what led to the shooting.