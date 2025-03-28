73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager arrested for double shooting in Gonzales Thursday morning

1 hour 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 8:51 AM March 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting at two victims who were leaving their driveway Thursday morning. 

Deputies arrested Jeaon Pindexter, 17, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a handgun. 

Trending News

Pindexter is accused of a shooting on Prairie South Drive Thursday morning. Two other juvenile males were in a vehicle when Pindexter allegedly approached them and shot at them. The two juveniles were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days