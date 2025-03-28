Teenager arrested for double shooting in Gonzales Thursday morning

GONZALES - A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting at two victims who were leaving their driveway Thursday morning.

Deputies arrested Jeaon Pindexter, 17, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a handgun.

Pindexter is accused of a shooting on Prairie South Drive Thursday morning. Two other juvenile males were in a vehicle when Pindexter allegedly approached them and shot at them. The two juveniles were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.