Teenager arrested for alleged connection to triple shooting in Bayou Vista
BAYOU VISTA - Deputies arrested a teenager for his alleged connection to a shooting that left three people injured.
Courtland Fullwood, 17, was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder after a Saturday shooting.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Cane Street Saturday night, where they found three people injured by gunfire. Those people were taken to the hospital.
Fullwood was found to be connected to the shooting, deputies said, and he was arrested Tuesday.
