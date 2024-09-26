83°
Teenager already in custody faces murder charge for fatal March shooting that left 23-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - A teenager already in custody faces additional charges for a fatal shooting that happened in March and left a 23-year-old man dead.
The shooting happened on Mar. 23 at Geronimo Street Park. Troy Williams, 23, was found dead at the site with multiple gunshot wounds.
After a months-long investigation, police identified a 16-year-old suspect in the shooting. The teenager, who was already in custody at Ryan Detention Center for separate charges, now faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting.
Police did not identify the teenager or give a motive for the shooting.
