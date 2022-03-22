Latest Weather Blog
Teenage carjackers arrested for 73-year-old's murder in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Four juveniles are charged with murder after they allegedly stole a woman's car and then drove off with her dragging behind the vehicle.
The crime happened early Monday afternoon in the Mid-City area of New Orleans. Witnesses said the attackers pulled 73-year-old Linda Frickey from her vehicle, but she became stuck as the car took off.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Frickey was dragged for a "significant distance" before her arm eventually detached from her body.
"They need to be in jail," Ferguson said during a news conference Tuesday. "When you commit a crime like this, you need to be locked up."
On Tuesday, police said all four suspects were taken into custody. Two of them were said to be 15 years old, and the other two were ages 16 and 17. All are facing second-degree murder charges.
Police said family member turned the teens in after recognizing them on surveillance video released by NOPD.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision for them," Ferguson said. "Within an hour of the video being released, we had parents at the police station."
After witnessing the violent attack, one witness said he tried calling 911 for several minutes but got no response.
“Unfortunately, the phone rang for four minutes and 45 seconds before I hung up,” Todd Ecker told WWL-TV.
Another onlooker was eventually able to get a call through, but Frickey was already dead by the time paramedics arrived.
Her car was later found abandoned in the Bayou St. John neighborhood, roughly 15 blocks away from where the carjacking happened.
