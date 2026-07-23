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88-year-old woman dies after pick-up truck crash along Lobdell Highway, West Baton Rouge deputies say
PORT ALLEN — The 88-year-old passenger of a pick-up truck that crashed along Lobdell Highway in Port Allen earlier this week has died, with the driver still hospitalized.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a pick-up truck crashed along Lobdell Highway south of Charles Drive around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck was driving south when it drove past a dead-end portion of the road, striking a sign and fence before entering the property of an industrial business.
Both the front-seat passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
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The passenger, Barbara Bonnette from Houma, died in the hospital, while the driver was still hospitalized, as of Thursday morning.
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