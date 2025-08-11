93°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen gets 'juvenile life' for 2023 killing of classmate at high school in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to killing a high school classmate and was sentenced to "juvenile life," meaning he will be incarcerated until age 21.
WBRZ was the only television station in the courtroom as Christopher Williams, who is now 16, admitted killing 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. Williams was also accused of injuring two other classmates with a Glock handgun with an extended magazine in September 2023 at St. Helena College & Career Academy.
Gordon's family said he was shot seven times.
On Monday, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Trending News
At the time of the killing, investigators said they believed bullying played a role in the violence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump says he's placing Washington police under federal control and deploying the...
-
Deputies investigating after man found shot dead in crashed car in Amite
-
Sunday Journal: The Katrina Governor
-
Iberville Parish students return to the classroom with new programs, increased security
-
Amtrak offering bus service connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans-Mobile route along...
Sports Video
-
Watson returns to LSU with Banana Ball World Tour
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...