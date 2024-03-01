Teen facing riot charge after video from Hammond High fight shows bloodied student

HAMMOND - Deputies are investigating after videos circulated on social media showing a bloodied student in the aftermath of a fight.

The fight happened Thursday at Hammond High School. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies say two juveniles were involved and that afterward one of them hit their head on a bulletin board, lacerating their forehead.

Deputies said the injury was not intentional.

A 16-year-old was arrested for one count each of second-degree battery, inciting a riot and disruption of school operation.

Law enforcement said it could not describe the accused person further, citing juvenile privacy laws.