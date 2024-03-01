57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen facing riot charge after video from Hammond High fight shows bloodied student

2 hours 11 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 12:32 PM March 01, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Deputies are investigating after videos circulated on social media showing a bloodied student in the aftermath of a fight. 

The fight happened Thursday at Hammond High School. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies say two juveniles were involved and that afterward one of them hit their head on a bulletin board, lacerating their forehead. 

Deputies said the injury was not intentional. 

A 16-year-old was arrested for one count each of second-degree battery, inciting a riot and disruption of school operation. 

Law enforcement said it could not describe the accused person further, citing juvenile privacy laws.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days