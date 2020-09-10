Teen among 2 killed in head-on crash Thursday morning

ZACHARY - State Police have confirmed that two people were killed in a crash on Zachary's LA 67 near Lower Zachary Road shortly after midnight on Thursday.

According to state police, the deadly incident took the lives of 16-year-old Brandon Cheatham of Zachary and 34-year-old Anderson Wright of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Cheatham and his passenger were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 67 in a Chevrolet Impala. At the same time, Wright and his passenger were headed southbound on LA Hwy 67 in a Nissan Maxima.

For reasons still under investigation, Cheatham entered the southbound lane of LA Hwy 67 in an attempt to pass another vehicle, and the Chevrolet struck the Nissan head-on.

Though both drivers were wearing seatbelts, they suffered fatal injuries. Police say they were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Both passengers were wearing seatbelts and sustained moderate injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police say, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.