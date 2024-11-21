Ted James, No. 3 in mayoral race, endorses incumbent Sharon Weston Broome ahead of runoff

BATON ROUGE - Ted James announced Thursday he would be endorsing the incumbent Baton Rouge mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, ahead of the runoff election.

Early voting begins Friday for the runoff election that will see another showdown between Sid Edwards and Sharon Weston Broome.

The endorsement comes after a highly public feud between the two, stemming largely from James running against an incumbent of his own political party.

Near the end of the mayoral campaign, Broome released an attack ad critical of James that used unsavory audio clips of the male candidate. When asked why she is accepting the endorsement of a man her campaign openly attacked, Broome said that they "are not looking backwards."

"We're not gonna dwell on the campaign, who said what to whom," Broome said. "But we're going to unite and move forward."