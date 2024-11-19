Survey sent out to East Baton Rouge voters paints picture for future Mayor-President campaigning

BATON ROUGE — In the two weeks since the primary election, campaigning for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President hasn’t slowed after incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and Sid Edwards made it to the runoff.

On Tuesday, several East Baton Rouge voters received text message surveys, which could likely guide how the campaigns ramp up into the Dec. 7 runoff.

The text message survey voters received asked questions about interest in candidates and the likelihood of voting for either.

One question asked whether voters would be more inclined to support Sharon Weston Broome if Ted James, a Democratic candidate, missed the runoff by more than five thousand votes and endorsed her campaign.

The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling, a firm associated with the Democratic Party, according to Robert Hogan a political science professor at LSU.

The survey has just fifteen questions, but understanding the subtext of what’s being asked can paint a picture for voters, Hogan says.

"Sometimes questions are put in polls regardless of the affiliation of the poll,” Hogan said. “Sometimes there are questions that are meant to plant seeds of doubt in voters' minds."

Another question asked whether voters cared that Sid Edwards hadn’t voted for more than eight years before his name was on the ballot. Hogan says depending on the response from voters, it’s reasonable to believe the Broome campaign will use the messaging over and over again.

Edwards could have the upper hand with the turnout in St. George, where a 2% sales tax transfer from the parish to the city is up for a vote, and that money could be a substantial money maker for the new city.

Hogan added that 20% of parish voters live in St. George and tend to lean conservatively, but whether voter turnout actually translates into support for Edwards will have to wait until December 7. Early voting begins Friday.