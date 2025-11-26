TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

Armstrong International Airport: AVAILABLE PARKING AS OF 8AM: Short term lot, 580 spaces.... Long Term, 144.....Economy garage, 658.... Surface lot, FULL.....To reserve parking, go to FlyMsy.com

5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:50a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Braddock St at Louise St; CLEARED

8:20a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B