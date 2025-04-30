75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

3 hours 29 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 5:07 AM April 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

Trending News

8:20 AM: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B, stop and go traffic back to Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days