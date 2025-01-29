TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5:00 a.m.: Vehicle fire on I-10 WB at Bluebonnet blocking on ramp

7:00 a.m.: Two right lanes blocked on the MSRB eastbound at LA 1