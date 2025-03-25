81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: US 190 re-opened in Denham Springs near Maryland Street after car strikes power pole
DENHAM SPRINGS — U.S. 190 has re-opened on Denham Springs near Maryland Street after a car struck a power pole Tuesday.
Denham Springs Police said that no serious injuries were reported in the crash, but powerlines were downed across U.S. 190 and that Entergy power crews were on the scene.
The roadway was closed for multiple hours and traffic going both directions was being diverted.
According to Entergy's outage map at around 3:50 p.m., the area along U.S. 190 near Maryland is still without power. Entergy said that power to the 36 homes experiencing outages will be restored by 5 p.m.
