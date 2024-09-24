92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes open on I-12 eastbound near Millerville after truck fire

5 hours 33 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2024 Sep 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 10:33 AM September 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Interstate 12 eastbound Tuesday morning. 

The fire was happening on I-12 eastbound before the exit at Millerville Road. Two lanes are now open on I-12 eastbound.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement and officials for more information. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days