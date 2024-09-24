TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes open on I-12 eastbound near Millerville after truck fire

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Interstate 12 eastbound Tuesday morning.

The fire was happening on I-12 eastbound before the exit at Millerville Road. Two lanes are now open on I-12 eastbound.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement and officials for more information.