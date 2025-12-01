54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked past College Drive as trash covers roadway
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 westbound were closed just past College Drive after trash was strewn across the roadway.
The blockage was first reported at 7:38 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., the roadway was cleared and reopened.
The closure caused backups to the I-10/12 split.
