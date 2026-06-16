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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

1 hour 13 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 4:39 AM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Vehicle Fire. Right lane blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED

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5:35a: Accident. Three lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln, stopped traffic back to Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4

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