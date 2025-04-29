TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

6 a.m.: Wreck at 10/12 merge westbound, right lane blocked

6:30 a.m.: Wreck on Airline @ Cedarcrest Ave. SOUTHBOUND

7: 15 a.m.: Wreck on I-10EB at Washington St

7:40 a.m.: Greenwell Springs Rd Both NB/SB

The main Plaquemine ferry is running extended hours 4am- 9pm......The second Plaquemine ferry is out of service TFN. The ferry has been moved to Cameron La and will be used as a replacement vessel there while that boat is undergoing repairs.