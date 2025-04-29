80°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Daily commuting updates can be found here:
6 a.m.: Wreck at 10/12 merge westbound, right lane blocked
6:30 a.m.: Wreck on Airline @ Cedarcrest Ave. SOUTHBOUND
7: 15 a.m.: Wreck on I-10EB at Washington St
7:40 a.m.: Greenwell Springs Rd Both NB/SB
The main Plaquemine ferry is running extended hours 4am- 9pm......The second Plaquemine ferry is out of service TFN. The ferry has been moved to Cameron La and will be used as a replacement vessel there while that boat is undergoing repairs.
Baton Rouge mother wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Trump made big promises and moved at frenetic speed. 100 days in,...
East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously votes to approve realignment plan
Man suspected of theft from Zachary retailer identified
Man killed in shooting at Cortana Amazon facility