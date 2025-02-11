65°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Traffic updates posted here for your early morning commute
5:09 a.m.: Wreck in right lane on MSRB westbound ALL CLEAR
5:45 a.m.: Breakdown in right lane on LA1 at Intracoastal southbound ALL CLEAR
6:05 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-110 SB @ Chippewa ALL CLEAR
6:30 a.m.: Wreck in Central on Greenwell Springs Rd @ Denham Rd with 2 lanes blocked NB/SB ALL CLEAR
7:00 a.m.: Wreck on I-110 southbound at Scenic Hwy with two left lanes blocked
