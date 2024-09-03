TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, September 03 2024
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8 a.m.:  Traffic lights working incorrectly. Caution- Florida Blvd Both EB/WB at Ardenwood

8 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked on I-10 WB at 10/12 Split HEAVY DELAYS 

5:38 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked on I-10 WB at Dalrymple Dr

