TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8 a.m.: Traffic lights working incorrectly. Caution- Florida Blvd Both EB/WB at Ardenwood
8 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked on I-10 WB at 10/12 Split HEAVY DELAYS
5:38 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked on I-10 WB at Dalrymple Dr
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup