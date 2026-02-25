BRPD investigating possible shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish school bus; driver not injured

BATON ROUGE — A possible shooting of an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus is being investigated.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to Capital Elementary School around 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday in relation to a school bus possibly being shot at.

The driver said she was driving north on Foster Drive when she heard two "pops" and noticed an impact on her windshield. She was not injured, BRPD added.

The case is still under investigation.