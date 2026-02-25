72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating possible shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish school bus; driver not injured

3 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 11:05 AM February 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A possible shooting of an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus is being investigated.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to Capital Elementary School around 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday in relation to a school bus possibly being shot at. 

The driver said she was driving north on Foster Drive when she heard two "pops" and noticed an impact on her windshield. She was not injured, BRPD added.

The case is still under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days