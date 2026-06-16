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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-12 West at Drusilla Lane after a crash

32 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 5:39 AM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

BATON ROUGE — A crash has blocked the right lane on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane, with the exit ramp from I-12 West to Drusilla Lane also blocked.

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Congestion is building back toward Sherwood Forest as a result. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

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