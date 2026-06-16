76°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-12 West at Drusilla Lane after a crash
BATON ROUGE — A crash has blocked the right lane on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane, with the exit ramp from I-12 West to Drusilla Lane also blocked.
Trending News
Congestion is building back toward Sherwood Forest as a result. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miss Louisiana Pageant to take place this week with contestants competing for...
-
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy fired, arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband into...
-
Office of Juvenile Justice worker arrested, fired; allegedly failed to secure Bunkie...
-
Mystikal asks to withdraw guilty plea in rape case, says he didn't...
-
Tangipahoa Parish inmate awaiting trial for rape recaptured after escaping from courthouse